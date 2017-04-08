Spain saved Gibraltar from becoming a Third Reich possession

Some readers seem to be getting a little agitated over Gibraltar (see the recent surge of letters in the News Letter).

Surprisingly, no one has referred to the fact that Spain saved Gibraltar, during World War Two, from becoming a de-facto Third Reich possession.

Early in the war, after the defeat of France, Adolf Hitler journeyed to the French border with Spain and met Francisco Franco to try to persuade him to join forces with the Third Reich.

Adolf Hitler promised to assist Spain in taking possession of Gibraltar.

Francisco Franco did not take the bait; Spain’s neutrality during the war saved Gibraltar from falling into the control of the Third Reich.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh