Stephen Farry: Important to stand in solidarity against those who seek to destroy our societies

The thoughts of the people of Northern Ireland will be very much with the victims of this brutal terrorist incident in Barcelona.

Already it is clear that there have been a significant number of deaths, and we are braced for further bad news.

It is important that we stand together across Europe and the globe in solidarity against those who seek to undermine and destroy our societies based on openness, diversity and mutual respect.

In doing so, we must respond in a manner that defends these values that are so under threat.

Stephen Farry MLA, Alliance Party deputy leader