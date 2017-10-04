Search

Sturgeon should take her own advice on referendum votes

Two million Catalans backed independence from Spain, like the people above in Barcelona centre yesterday, and there were two million Scots who opposed independence from the UK in 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
Two million Catalans backed independence from Spain, like the people above in Barcelona centre yesterday, and there were two million Scots who opposed independence from the UK in 2014. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

I read with interest the comments of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the illegal Catalan independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon claims that you “cannot ignore” the two million votes cast in favour of Catalan independence.

I would remind Ms Sturgeon that 2,001,926 voted in favour of Scotland remaining part of the Union in 2014.

Despite this vote Ms Sturgeon and her party have repeatedly refused to take a second independence referendum off the table.

I would suggest Ms Sturgeon take her own advice.

Alexander Redpath, Councillor, Chairman Ulster Young Unionist Council