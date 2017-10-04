Sturgeon should take her own advice on referendum votes

I read with interest the comments of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the illegal Catalan independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon claims that you “cannot ignore” the two million votes cast in favour of Catalan independence.

I would remind Ms Sturgeon that 2,001,926 voted in favour of Scotland remaining part of the Union in 2014.

Despite this vote Ms Sturgeon and her party have repeatedly refused to take a second independence referendum off the table.

I would suggest Ms Sturgeon take her own advice.

Alexander Redpath, Councillor, Chairman Ulster Young Unionist Council