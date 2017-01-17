Teach our children useful languages

I think the recent statement by Minister Paul Givan that the Irish language belongs to us all is really a new view not traditionally spouted by most unionist leaders.

A language is associated with the identity of particular peoples and their culture as well as being available to others.

I once met a man in Holland selling ice cream who could speak seven languages yet he was in no doubt about his national identity.

The minister should be aware that the outcome of this recent enlightenment will evolve to a demand that Irish is part of the curriculum in all schools.

I would prefer to see languages that are best used for world trade and tourism in our primary schools to give our young people a head start in life in employment and international travel.

David Barbour, Coleraine