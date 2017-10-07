Tell SF to work things out or go to Dublin

Can I through your newspaper please ask when did Northern Ireland become the north of Ireland?

Some of these people seem to want to wipe the whole of the British people that live here off the face of the earth.

So I think its time that the British government told Sinn Fein either to start and work things out or get out of Stormont altogether and go down to Dublin and give all their British money back that they have had the cheek to take and let the Union alone.

David Culbertson, Colerain