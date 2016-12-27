Thankful for help we got in our work with homeless and rejected people

The residents, staff and senior management team of Utility Street Men’s Hostel Belfast would like to thank all the people and organisations who supported and helped us over the Christmas period.

We are encouraged in our work with the homeless, and those who are rejected and excluded from society.

Letters to Editor

This year more people than ever brought gifts and presents for the men

We have been uplifted and encouraged in our work .

In 2017 we will continue to provide our service to those who are in most need.

All that we do is enhanced and elevated by the support and encouragement that we have received and for this we are truly thankful.

Edmund McCullough, By email