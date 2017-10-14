The DUP leader’s crocodile remark about SF were apt and apply to an ILA

Unionists should be concerned by the vibes coming from Stormont (pictured) about the talks with Sinn Fein/IRA.

It will be interesting to see if the DUP is a party of its word regarding opposition to a standalone Irish language act.

Will unionist politicians be tempted to surrender on an act because they face losing wages? Any sell out may ultimately, no matter how they dress it up, be the rock the DUP perish on.

Mrs Foster’s comment, “If you feed a crocodile, it will come back for more,” sums up what would happen if the she gives in to SF/IRA, who do not want a successful Northern Ireland.

Appeasement of them is kicking the can down the road til next time.

We have seen republicans literally get away with murder. Many were sent letters by the UK government so they cannot be prosecuted. If anything should have brought down the assembly, it was that.

John Mulholland, Doagh