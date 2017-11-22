The first day of Zimbabwe’s future

I spent the first 13 years of my life in Zimbabwe and am delighted at the resignation of Robert Mugabe. Under his 37-year presidency, he went from respected freedom fighter to brutal dictator where Zimbabwe saw corruption, economic failure and violence. The future holds many problems – you cannot fix an economy overnight and the man expected to replace Mugabe, ex vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa, lacks democratic credentials. The questions about what happens next need to be asked, but that’s for tomorrow. Today is the first day of the future of Zimbabwe and is about celebrating hope of a new country.

Letters to Editor

Kate Nicholl, Alliance Councillor, Belfast