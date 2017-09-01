The health and wealth of nation comes before any language

The Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge has involved five parties as a show of strength to brow beat unionists into submission, to surrender to Sinn Fein’s ‘red lines’ for funds to build schools for learning Irish. Sinn Fein believed that the unionist parties were a walkover but not so.

The past 50 years of terrorism has shown the unionist parties and the community just how cunning and evil Sinn Fein/IRA actually are.

Their determination for a united Ireland by bomb and gun never succeeded and neither will their tactics by holding the country to random.

The health service is suffering because of their unreasonable ‘red line’ demands.

Education is suffering because off their unreasonable ‘red line’ demands.

Elderly people are suffering, businesses are suffering, crime is increasing, drugs and alcohol-related, all because Sinn Fein’s vision for an Irish language that there is no call for.

I say this reverently. In God’s name, get back to reality. We all share a space on planet earth and the health and wealth of our country comes before a language, Irish or otherwise.

The party name, People Before Profit, is a headline that will ring true for years to come when our economy goes down the plug hole, never to recover for future generations.

Where then is the equality? Where then is the respect?

Now that Sinn Fein has managed to involve SDLP, Alliance, Greens and People Before Profit, they too now have a responsibility for the outcome of the situation that we find ourselves in.

William Brown, Magherafelt