The magnificent NI victory highlights the abysmal unionist opposition to a Maze stadium

The magnificent success of our Northern Ireland football team highlights the petty, abysmal opposition by the unionist parties here to the building of the 38,000 seater National Stadium at the Maze.

The 18,000 capacity at Windsor Park, which like Ravenhill has negligible car parking facilities, has proved to be totally inadequate and is yet another monument to the appallingly bad judgement of those who would aspire to govern us.

Had direct rule continued for another year we would have had the National Stadium at the Maze and also 800 high quality jobs with John Lewis at Sprucefield.

Let’s hope amid the present political difficulties, the Assembly, including its influential Belfast lobby, will be given a prompt, but decent burial.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore BT25