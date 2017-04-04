The people of Gibraltar stood by the UK and we have moral obligations to them

Both the United Kingdom government and the European Union Commission have legal and moral obligations to the people of Gibraltar, all of whom are European Union citizens.

All of whom voted, by 96%, to stay in the European Union!

These are people who stood beside the United Kingdom through thick and thin; in bad times as well as the good.

There is an amazing inconsistency. It would seem to me that Paragraph 8 of the Donald Tusk document published on Friday seems to acknowledge, rightly, the obligations of both parties to resolve and reconcile the future interests of all European Union and UK citizens, wherever they are, and to do so without “discrimination”.

That is precisely what it says.

Despite this, it seems that the European Union (and I feel United Kingdom government) are going to allow themselves one area of discrimination ... the exception being the people Of Gibraltar!

Andrew Mackinlay, Freeman of the City of London, Labour MP Thurrock 1992 to 2010