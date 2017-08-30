There are lessons to be learned from America’s colonial history

Councillor Andy Wilson has demanded that I explain what right I have to be an American citizen in New Jersey since those lands were once part of the ancestral home of the Lenni Lenape native peoples (‘Please clarify: did native Americans have a say in establishment of America,’ August 17).

Mr Wilson raises a good point, since the record of the European colonial regimes, particularly the British, French and Spanish, with respect to native Americans, is one of exploitation, suppression and genocide.

For more than a thousand years, the Lenni Lenape were a well developed and peaceful nation extending thru the present states of New Jersey, Delaware, southern New York and eastern Pennsylvania.

Sadly, with the arrival of British settlers and soldiers in the mid 1600s, the Lenape were pushed off their lands and driven to the west or Canada.

Their culture, language and religion were suppressed.

Some were confined to reservations.

One might see a parallel to the experience of the native Irish people as a consequence of the arrival of British colonials in their ancestral land of Hibernia.

Despite the councillor’s admonition that I should “butt out” of Irish matters, I humbly suggest that there might be a lesson in our experience in New Jersey and the rest of America in dealing with the past.

Quite clearly, we continue to struggle with the interpretation of our shared past and its current day implications. Charlottesville is one such glaring example.

With respect to native peoples, the American government and people have recognised and confessed responsibility for the shameful record of mistreatment, expropriation of lands and destruction of ancient and honorable peoples.

In some cases, compensation programmes have been established.

Attempts have been made to integrate native Americans fully into society.

Much remains to be done, but most Americans are past the state of denial.

Another lesson from America’s colonial history is that the urge for self government took priority to ties to the old world.

It took a while, but British settlers realised that they would be better off as masters of their own fate.

Despite emotional ties to their country of origin, they chose to be proud and independent citizen of a new world which they called America.

Despite Mr Wilson’s charge, I would not presume from this side of the Atlantic to suggest how the people living in Ireland should conduct their government or society.

But the Ireland of 2017 is part of the world community.

Where the ways of the past have been found wanting or have created conflict, new ideas should be considered even if they originate from sources outside one’s own community.

Edmund Lynch, Denville, New Jersey, United States