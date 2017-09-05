There are two polities in Ireland

If Mark Durkan uses the name “Ireland” to refer to a state entity that claims no jurisdiction over what he calls “the north” he is hardly in a position to complain about RTE mutilating a map by omitting “the north” (‘RTE in social media storm after mutilated map cuts out NI,’ September 4).

Why should the map be a map of what the cumbersome phrase “the whole island of Ireland” refers to when RTE is not referring to “the whole island of Ireland” but is referring to the political state entity known from 1937 by its Gaelic “Eire”, but since 1949 a switch to the English “Ireland” in a preference for English above the Irish Gaelic; a state that the SDLP and Sinn Fein now recognise through the Good Friday and its various agreed amendments as having no jurisdiction over “the north”?

Some of us, of course – despite what Mark Durkan and others might say – will continue to use the designation of Ireland in the older sense, the sense that a Rugby team and a Church continue to use it, but no football teams does – that is Ireland covers both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland; two polities within Ireland.

Mark Durkan and others should follow suit.

W A Miller, Belfast BT13