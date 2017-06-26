There is an environmental win-win solution to the A6 upgrade

On Tuesday, Chris Murphy an environmentalist, returns to court in Belfast to appeal the decision to proceed with routing the A6 through an environmentally sensitive area, home to Whooper Swans, Bewick Swans and Golden Plovers (Annex 1 SPA qualifying species).

It is also the location of Anahorish, the Brough Road, and many of the locations which inspired and shaped Seamus Heaney – the poet and the man.

Plan for how part of the upgraded A6 will look

The need to upgrade the road between Derry and Belfast is not in question.

It is much needed and it is long overdue.

While an alternative exists, which is to route the road through a brown field site of a disused aerodrome, isn’t that the right thing to do?

Wouldn’t that be win-win for all of us, and for the generations to come, so that the pristine landscape remains, the birds’ habitat is uncontested and road users get what they need?

Looking from Aughrim Hill, which overlooks Lough Beg, in so-called Seamus Heaney country, Co Londonderry, near where the new A6 dual carriageway is to be built

We have a collective responsibility both to future generations and the international community, for the land and the literature of this inspiring habitat.

Let’s do the right thing.

Maria McManus, Poet (and 150 others, below)

