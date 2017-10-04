There is no need for those who lobby for the Irish language to be able to speak it

With regard to a letter to your paper by C.D.C. Armstrong entitled ‘The political parties that demand an Irish language act cannot themselves speak it’ (September 23):

Representatives of any legislative body, be it Westminster, Dail Eireann or indeed the Northern Ireland assembly represent their electorate, and what their electorate want.

To represent and lobby for the rights of the LBGT community, does not mean that our MLAs have to be gay, lesbian or otherwise.

Representing the wishes of those women who want to have abortion, does not mean only women can lobby, men can too.

There is no need for those who are lobbying for the Irish language to speak Irish to do their job effectively.

According to the 2011 UK census, in Northern Ireland 184,898 (10,65%) claim to have knowledge of Irish, of whom 104,943 (6.05%) can speak the language to varying degrees. Some 4,130 people (0.2%) speak Irish as their main language in their own homes.

There are a total of 5,256 pupils in Irish-medium education in 2014/15.

This includes 885 children attending Irish Medium pre-school settings, 3,458 primary school children (Years 1-7) and 913 in post primary schools years (Years 8-14) (Department of Education website)

Whilst some 4,000 plus speak Irish as their main language at home, it is reasonable to expect that their are many more fluent Irish speakers who live in bilingual homes and would not consistently speak Irish within their homes as their main language.

Many of the pupils, who are educated through Irish and are therefore fluent gaeilgeoirí, are years one to seven and would not even have been included in that census count.

Irish education is welcoming to all.

Currently 72% of all Irish medium education primary schools are independent, outside of the controlled or Catholic maintained sector and have pupils from Catholic, Protestant and other backgrounds.

International research shows that bilingual pupils have a greater tolerance for other cultures and traditions, something that is badly needed in Northern Ireland.

It is these people, the Irish speakers of the future and those who see the recognition of Irish as the acceptance of an Irish tradition in Northern Ireland, that Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance, Greens and others are representing.

They can do this quite capably without needing to speak the language.

For the benefit of those who do not speak Irish, Sinn Féin simply means Ourselves, not ourselves alone as many claim.

Mary Russell, Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Co Louth