If the electorate of Northern Ireland required any evidence that there is no vision in the land, they can now be in no doubt following the Fallstaffian behaviour of two prominent government ministers over the Renweable Heat Incentive (RHI) fiasco.

Jonathan Bell’s cringeworthy act of contrition on television had more in common with John the Baptist’s proclamation about fleeing from the wrath to come than any other enobled virtue, and would qualify as a deathbed conversion by someone who realised that the game was up.

Letters to Editor

If First Minister Foster’s judgement erred in the implementation of the RHI scheme her mistake was compounded by a television appearance in which her brusque rendition of events only succeeded in highlighting her haste to abdicate all responsibility and heap all her hostility on the hapless Mr Bell.

One was left with the impression that her allegation of intimidation by Mr Bell was an emotion with which she would not be familiar.

To prove that their might be a glimmer of vision in the land, all the Northern Ireland electorate require from Arlene is a letter along the lines of Dear John ---.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry