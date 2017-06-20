Those moderate republican would-be killers

What a storm of biased one-sided reporting regarding the DUP and the Tories coming to an arrangement to form a new government, but one bit of news not mentioned is that those lovely “moderate” republicans tried to kill the leader of the DUP and the deputy leader, the former when she was a schoolgirl and the latter while visiting his son in hospital.

Who are the real bigots?

Mr JF, By text message, Coalisland