Those who make blunders such as RHI have to be made accountable

The RHI saga is a sequel that will be with the nation for a very, very long time, and to use the quote of Gerry Adams, who denies that he is a member of the IRA, “We haven’t gone away, you know”.

Likewise, neither will this horrendous blunder that intelligent ministers in government have been responsible for and I believe that it never will.

The repercussions will affect the future generations of families long after we are gone.

To think that those ministers in government have been taught in universities, colleges, grammar schools, attended night/day further education facilities and yet, for all their learning, they are earning salaries much more than the average wage earner, living in the most modern of accommodation, able to afford foreign holidays, possess caravans, motor homes, boats, a lifestyle that most of us that puts them in that privileged position desires.

So it isn’t any wonder that there are those who feel frustrated, angry and annoyed by the wrongful decisions that are made by those who we rely on and are meant to be trusted with doing the right things for all. Those who make these horrendous blunders should be made accountable for them and for ratifying same.

If they are not prepared to do so then I would tend to believe that there is some form of corruption or self serving purpose in allowing these situations to arise in the first place.

William Brown, Magherafelt