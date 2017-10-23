To use a terrorist in conjunction with teaching Irish in schools is despicable

Young school children protesting with their mouths taped, along with Sinn Fein politicians, teachers and activists at the Irish language protest at Stormont on September 28 was nothing more than a publicity stunt

It was shameful to see children being used in furtherance of fake SF propaganda.

Fortunately, the majority of our citizens are aware of the fact that no child, young person or adult is prevented from learning and speaking Irish Gaelic.

Those who believe otherwise should take the time to read and inwardly digest the relevant comprehensive portion of the Good Friday Agreement, the constituent parts of which has been fully implemented by the Northern Ireland Executive at a cost of £175 million, or thereabouts.

Sinn Fein, on one hand would have us believe that Irish Gaelic is part of our shared cultural heritage, it is not political, not being used as a weapon against unionists or non speakers, is not discriminatory or divisive.

More false propaganda! It is time SF stopped treating us like nincompoops.

We remember the words spoken at Conway Mill, West Belfast in 1982 by a SF cultural officer when concerning Irish he says, “Every phrase you learn is another bullet in the freedom struggle”.

This was followed up by the SF publication of a booklet entitled ‘Learning Irish’.

In 2014, the late Martin McGuinness visited a school at Twinbrook to present Bobby Sands Gaeltacht Scholarships and certificates to students excelling in Irish whilst the then junior minister Jennifer McCann, also in attendance, posted a picture on social media of herself and a party colleague below a mural of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands.

She posted, “Delighted to launch the Bobby Sands Scholarships with Councillor Bill Groves this morning”.

The then Education Minister Caitriona Ruane has also visited the same school when she gave a lecture on Bobby Sands.

Conor Murphy SF MLA has appeared at an Irish medium school to be photographed with children and the biography of this IRA terrorist and there are more examples.

What kind of message does this portray to impressionable young school children and society in general? The inextricable linkage by SF to the Irish language and Bobby Sands in the education system is to be condemned unequivocally.

To use Sands, a convicted terrorist with a lengthy criminal record and part of a heinous un-mandated republican movement that killed hundreds of innocent people in conjunction with teaching Irish in schools is despicable and deeply concerning. Children taught Irish in this way does not bode well for a shared non sectarian future in NI.

It is a shocking but unsurprising indictment on SF to encourage and support such divisive and bigoted teaching methods.

At the present time, talk of an Irish language act is well down the list of priorities and needs of NI voters yet we have a situation where SF is holding this country to ransom.

In real terms it secured 18.9% of voters in the last Assembly election. SF need to realise that they do not represent 81% of our electorate.

It is time this sordid political blackmail was stopped.

Izzy Whyte, Co Down