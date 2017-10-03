I couldn’t help but notice that in his letter (‘LGBT report is not just about bullying but has an agenda,’ Sep 18), Sammy Morrison makes reference to the recent report published by the Department of Education on bullying experienced by LGBT pupils in Northern Ireland.

In his ill-informed tirade, Sammy neglected to condemn the bullying experienced by young LGBT people in schools.

I have to ask, what exactly is wrong with Mr Morrison that he thinks that gay, bisexual, lesbian or transgender school children disclosing that they have been subject to abuse is part of a ‘wider agenda’?

At what point does the TUV or Sammy Morrison think that schools should intervene to protect LGBT children from bullying in schools?

Maybe he can ‘stand witness’ to those parents having to bury their child who died by suicide?

Maybe he could make those parents feel uncomfortable by telling them that their daughter wasn’t really a girl and has to have a name that they didn’t choose on their headstone?

I know these are extreme examples but this is exactly the kind of society that we live in.

Trans kids deserve to be protected in their place of education from the kind of language that Mr Morrison sees fit to spout across the airwaves and newspapers.

I would urge Sammy to reflect upon the language that he, and others like him, use to describe school children that are in dire need of a safety net.

If he wants to call that an agenda then by all means it should be the agenda that everyone adheres to.

If you, or someone you know, is being targeted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity then I advise you contact the Rainbow Project, Cara-Friend, Here NI, GenderJam or Sail NI to access support services which are free, non judgmental and life-saving in some instances.

Won’t someone think of the children? Well I will, and I’ll be damned if I’m going to let the TUV tell us that being LGBT is somehow wrong or disordered.

Stephen Donnan, LGBT Activist, Dundonald