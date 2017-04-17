I fully support your Morning View (Irish must not be forced, by law, on the community at large, April 14) against a Irish Language Act.

Mr Adams talks about equality. Believe me there would be no equality, and no jobs for Protestants who could not speak Irish as far as public sector jobs are concerned.

If Mrs Foster is so keen on Irish then let her go and learn it and leave the rest of us alone.

She has already done endless damage with the RHI scandal and selling out the victims by her attending the McGuinness funeral.

The best thing Foster can do is resign before she is forced out.

She should never have been made leader of the DUP. A Culture Act is just as bad and discriminatory.

Terri Jackson, Bangor