Unionists invested in the NW

An omission in the assessment of Martin McGuinness was his support for the Provisional IRA revenge violence for Bloody Sunday which claimed the lives of 18 soldiers – 16 of them members of the Parachute Regiment – at Warrenpoint in August 1979.

Martin McGuinness stated that the ‘unionists did nothing for the people of Derry’.

The unionist government built the Altnagelvin hospital and supported investment by DuPont.

In his near 10 years in government at Stormont, Martin McGuinness failed to bring significant investment to Londonderry.

Alan Dunwoody,

Belfast BT5