Unionists missed Reynolds funeral

Instead of attending the funeral of Martin McGuinness, both Arlene Foster, Mike Nesbitt and also the Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson, should have attended the church service for victims held in Lisnaskea the same day.

Of course they should have sent their condolences to the McGuinness family and also insisted that their parties and office be represented at his funeral (that is if they had the authority to make such a demand).

Contrast the rush to attend the McGuinness funeral with the funeral of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds.

Not a single unionist politician attended Mr Reynolds’ funeral even though, during his reign of office, he worked tirelessly and with considerable success, to end violence and bring peace to the country.

A Thompson, Dungannon