Unless the SDLP or another party outpoll SF, devolution finished for all time

The red hour is coming up fast on devolution and there is only one party to blame – Sinn Féin.

They falsely state it was over the RHI scheme, but the truth is far removed.

Brexit was the sole reason why Sinn Féin refused to nominate a first minister and took down Stormont.

Then they came up with other obstructions in the shape of the RHI issue and the moribund Irish language, which has as many opponents in the Republic as it does in Northern Ireland and more so.

It is obvious too that Gerry Adams is still calling the tune for the republican movement in giving out ultimatums in saying that if there is “no Irish language there will be no Stormont”.

Sinn Féin are in a highly obstructive mode and will soon find themselves out in the cold again as they did before the talks for the Good Friday Agreement began.

Sinn Féin looked for accommodation and were given it, now they are making demands.

Unless the SDLP or another party can vote out Sinn Féin at the polls, devolution is finished and finished for all time.

Sinn Féin’s mission and that of the Irish government, as recently seen with the border issue, is to take Northern Ireland out of the United Kingdom.

They have no interest in government because they fundamentally object to the British having any say over Northern Ireland.

Of course if Northern Ireland was under Irish rule or Sinn Féin rule it would be as sterile as the Republic. Sinn Féin and the Republic have nothing to offer. It is a post colonial nightmare in the Republic which has driven out thousands.

It is estimated that there are 40 million Irish in other countries, while only 5.7 million people currently reside in the Republic’s jurisdiction.

It is a failed state and any concept for a united Ireland would yield similar results for Northern Ireland.

Jim Allister of TUV is correct when he says the “institutions are not going to work”.

There is not a hope in hell they will and time has shown the will not.

Sinn Féin want one thing and one thing only — the British out. They started the military/bombing campaigned which failed and now they are playing the obstructive game at Stormont. They are still fighting in the trenches and getting nowhere.

They will never achieve a united Ireland or anything else for that matter.

Northern Ireland is better under direct rule, than playing around with Sinn Féin in the hope, not in the expectation, that things can work with the political wing of the IRA.

There is nothing wrong with the TUV’s hard line, because it is manifesting itself.

It is not going to work. All these issues – Brexit, then the RHI issue, then the Irish language — are issues taken to the extreme by Sinn Féin in effectively dissolving Stormont.

Looking down the line with the concept of devolution and the litany of issues which could be brought up by Sinn Féin to obstruct and obstruct, no one could realistically believe that devolution is going to work and most certainly not a united Ireland.

Forget it!

Maurice Fitzgerald, Shanbally, Co Cork