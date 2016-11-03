Search

UUP: Our MPs will vote to trigger Article 50, despite Brexit ruling

MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Tom Elliott, on College Green, London, on Thursday, reacting to the High Court ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. He and Danny Kinahan MP will vote to trigger Article 50. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Tom Elliott, on College Green, London, on Thursday, reacting to the High Court ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. He and Danny Kinahan MP will vote to trigger Article 50. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

0
Have your say

We will study the detail of the judgement in the High Court ruling that Parliament must vote on the triggering of Article 50.

We are very aware that the government will appeal this decision in the Supreme Court and we will wait for the outcome of that.

Parliament voted to give the people of the United Kingdom the opportunity to vote in a straight in/out referendum.

On the 23rd June the people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and on that basis, should the appeal be unsuccessful, our MPs will vote to trigger Article 50.

An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson, Stormont