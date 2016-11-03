UUP: Our MPs will vote to trigger Article 50, despite Brexit ruling

We will study the detail of the judgement in the High Court ruling that Parliament must vote on the triggering of Article 50.

We are very aware that the government will appeal this decision in the Supreme Court and we will wait for the outcome of that.

Parliament voted to give the people of the United Kingdom the opportunity to vote in a straight in/out referendum.

On the 23rd June the people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union and on that basis, should the appeal be unsuccessful, our MPs will vote to trigger Article 50.

An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson, Stormont