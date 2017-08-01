We mustn’t rush to judge Kevin Myers

I find it impossible to believe that of all people the columnist sacked by the Sunday Times, Kevin Myers, is guilty of anti-semitism.

No one in the Republic of Ireland has written more passionately and eloquently than he has done of the sacrifice of Irish men and women in the fight against Nazi Germany in World War II, and at a time when it was profoundly unfashionable for him to do so.

He has made an error of judgment, to be sure, but I have yet to hear any words from him in his own defence.

Perhaps he assumed that he was immune from any criticism of anti-semitism.

Perhaps his anger at the obscene salaries paid out by the BBC to mere newsreaders (as to mere football players) got the better of him as he wrote to a deadline late at night.

I do not know. But we must beware of the rush to judgment. And we need to cherish those like Kevin Myers who have spoken out when lesser journalists have been afraid to do so.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

Sacked Sunday Times writer Kevin Myers apologises for piece attacked as ‘horrifying racism’