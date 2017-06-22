We need a proper audit of deaths due to NHS waiting lists

An authoritative study indicates that patients on the scandalously long waiting lists in Northern Ireland may have died as a consequence of the inordinate delays.

People who could have gone on to lead happy, fruitful lives may have been denied a vital medical intervention that could have proved life saving.

Have patients died as a result of these outrageous delays? Have one or two died, or if we were told the truth, would the total exceed relatively small numbers?

We are entitled to a proper audit on this subject.

Are all the political parties in the devolved assembly equally complacent, inept and guilty?

Worse, is it possible that ruthless and cynical parties manipulated these very long waiting lists in order to gain political leverage?

Dr Clifford Smyth, Belfast BT6