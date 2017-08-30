We need another vote on Brexit

Amongst all the confusions around Brexit, we now find that the Labour Party’s policy with regard to the ‘Northern Ireland border’ is as follows:

“Labour is clear that this extremely serious issue must not be rushed and that a considered agreement needs to be reached that prevents a hard border and has support from all communities.”

The reality is that the only solution that will have the support of “all communities” will be one that avoids a hard border both between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The obvious solution therefore entails scrapping Brexit altogether and continuing, as before, as full members of the European Union.

By the way I voted ‘Leave’, basically because I was irritated by the perceived arrogance of the European Commission’s Jean Claude Junker.

But the realities we now confront show that my Leave vote was a fundamental error.

We need to be given the opportunity to have another vote.

Frederick W. Boal OBE, Professor Emeritus, Ballyclare, Co Antrim