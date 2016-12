Sir Henry Bellingham is correct in his Times article regarding his recent statement about the Troubles and the treatment of the past.

As a Protestant and Irish citizen and owner of a butchering/manufacturing business in the Republic of Ireland dating back to 1841 until we were forced out in 1973 by the IRA/Union.

We were denied access to an Irish court of law.

Legal brief and other related are available if requested.

There are two sides to every story.

Joe Patterson, Canada