We will remember the terror victims

Martin McGuinness has been hailed and lauded as a great hero and peacemaker, but let’s not forget the real heroes – the families of the many victims who were maimed and murdered by terrorists in our security forces and civilian life.

They have shown great courage and unity with each other during their great losses and we salute their proud memory. We extend our sincere sympathy to the bereaved of the recent Westminster attack, and remember that death will come to all of us and we must meet the great Prince of Peace. Roman Chapter 14 verse 12. “So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.”

They are not forgotten and their memory will not grow old. At the going down of the sun and in the morning, We will remember them.

James McIlhatton, Ballymena