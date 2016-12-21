What about issuing comfort letters to former British soldiers?

Tony Blair issued “letters of comfort” to nearly 100 IRA terrorists who are believed to be associated with around 300 murders, thus indemnifying them against prosecution.
Why does our Prime Minister refuse to issue similar letters to those British soldiers being hounded by our Director of Public Prosecutions for shootings which occurred decades ago?
Why is there one law for the IRA and another for our soldiers?
Ronnie Crawford, Dromore
