What about issuing comfort letters to former British soldiers?

Tony Blair issued “letters of comfort” to nearly 100 IRA terrorists who are believed to be associated with around 300 murders, thus indemnifying them against prosecution.

Why does our Prime Minister refuse to issue similar letters to those British soldiers being hounded by our Director of Public Prosecutions for shootings which occurred decades ago?

PACEMAKER BELFAST ARCHIVE IMAGE Two former soldiers are to be prosecuted for murder in relation to the fatal shooting of an Official IRA man in Belfast in 1972. The defendants, known as Soldier A and Soldier C, are the surviving members of the Army patrol which shot Joe McCann. They are aged 65 and 67, and were in the Parachute Regiment. They are from England, but are expected to appear in court in Northern Ireland in the next few months.

Why is there one law for the IRA and another for our soldiers?

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore