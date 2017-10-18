When I look at Belfast City Council’s voluntary coalition, I think mandatory coalition is not so bad

As a concerned Belfast City Council ratepayer, I feel I have been subjected to a voluntary SF/SDLP/Alliance coalition for the best part of the past five years.
And nobody of my vintage really craves a return to the wilderness of colonial style direct rule.
So, in light of this year’s Assembly election results, maybe mandatory coalition from Stormont isn’t such a bad idea after all?
Alan S. Carson, Belfast BT5
