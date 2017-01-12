Will republicans return to terror?

Gerry Adams says that Martin McGuinness could resign if Arlene Foster does not stand aside during an investigation into a green energy scheme which went wrong.

That Sinn Fein would take action if she did not do what society desires, like there would be an election. Are they going to bring the Assembly down? Are they going to in back to the bombing and shootings if they don’t get what they want?

We have lived under this threat for years from Sinn Fein. Why should Arlene Foster stand aside?

MM, Coleraine, By text message