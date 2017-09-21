Willie Frazer: BBC Spotlight should look at the 378 murders in South Armagh by a small gang

I watched Tuesday night’s BBC Spotlight programme hosted by Mandy McAuley with interest.

As with the Troubles and political climate in Northern Ireland, the victims are again being divided into two categories.

An us and them narrative exists among some anti state elements.

Being a victim’s campaigner who is chairperson of group representing mainly ex security force personnel, we encounter difficulties with the legacy process ourselves.

We are only too aware of the unresponsive and unaccountable nature of PSNI legacy and their predecessors HET. These problems aren’t unique to cases involving nationalist or Catholic victims.

Unfortunately, some republicans seek to divide victims, creating the unfounded narrative that the state is stalling and avoiding Catholic/nationalist cases.

This furthers the fabricated delusions of collusion.

As a victim’s sector, we must unite in calling for legacy institutions which are workable transparent and accountable. It is regrettable that some seek to create a hierarchy of victims.

Former UDR/RUC are rightly aggrieved that their reputation is tarnished as part of an anti-state campaign by republican elements.

I would like to put on record the fact that many men and women from both sides of our community served in the security forces with integrity protecting law and order, they buried their friends while living in fear that their neighbour may set out to kill them.

Demonising them serves only to further damage community relations.

I would welcome a BBC Spotlight investigation into the 378 murders committed in South Armagh how was a small gang allowed to operate and kill at will for so many years.

These are all questions that we are putting to PSNI legacy which go unanswered.

It is time legacy issues were dealt with in an effective manner bringing closure and justice for all.

William Frazer, Co Armagh