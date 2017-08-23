Willie Frazer: It was terrorists, not their victims, who did wrong

Having heard Rev Harold Good’s comments on BBC’s Sunday sequence I am reminded of a conversation the Rev Good and I had some time ago.

He had sought my input on what victims require to heal.

I advised that victims simply want an acknowledgment that there never was and never will be justification to murder in the name of a political aim.

It seems my comments have fallen on deaf ears. On Sunday’s Radio Ulster Rev Good called for a day of acknowledgment outlining that there was wrong and sectarianism on all sides.

One can only assume that Rev Good is seeking to hold a church service with terrorists, as victims of their violence certainly do not have to acknowledge wrongdoing or sectarianism.

Rev Good’s time would be better spent seeking a clear statement of acknowledgment and sincere apology from terrorists, that their actions were completely wrong and weren’t worth the blood of one innocent person.

The peacemaker cannot give ground, the compromises must be made by the peace breaker which was terrorist organisations.

These organisations need to be clear, their spokespeople need to make clear there never was and can never be a justification for violence or the return to violence in the name of a united Ireland or any political cause

William Frazer, Victims Campaigner, South Armagh