Willie Ross: Alex Kane now sees the light on the failed 1998 Belfast Agreement

Alex Kane’s articles are always worth reading for they are considered, thoughtful and thought provoking.

His column on Monday (‘Time to accept our congenital farce of political process is over,’ August 21) was no exception.

I hope that unionists of all shades will recognise as clearly as Mr Kane now does, that the Belfast Agreement has run its course, has failed to deliver its promises and is now as he puts it, “redundant”.

It is plain that even if the DUP were to accept the present slate of republican demands, and agree to an Irish Language Act, same sex marriage and the Sinn Fein version of ‘Special Brexit Status’ for Northern Ireland, the next day a further list would be presented.

Irish nationalism has always claimed that Northern Ireland is a failed political unit, so why should anyone believe that Sinn Fein would ever do anything to make it a success.

Alex is quite correct, Sinn Fein are “geared towards a post Northern Ireland settlement”.

However, what makes the article truly remarkable was that Alex said in the selfsame piece that he didn’t apologise for his optimism created by the Belfast Agreement as he had believed in 1998 that there was “a chance of progress”.

The reality is that many within the Unionist Party, and in unionism generally, had a clearer understanding to the objectives of Irish nationalism and accurately predicted the present outcome.

Sinn Fein existed to create an all Ireland Socialist Republic and that is still their objective.

Sadly Alex was among those who were blinded by the smoke and mirror blandishments deployed 20 years ago and refused to listen to those who kept telling him that his optimism was just plain wrong.

He is not alone in his long journey to his Damascus road conversion for I have met many more who have travelled that same path and the number continues to grow.

William Ross, TUV Party President