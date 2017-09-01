Yes to devolution, but not at the price of Irish language act

Mrs Foster says the DUP is a party of devolution.

Yes it is but not devolution at any price.

Certainly not at the price of an Irish language act, a language which has less than 3% of the population as Irish speakers, where even the Bank of Ireland has withdrawn its ATM Irish facility.

So what is there to talk about?

Should there be devolution? Yes but democratic devolution as is the case in any other country in the western world.

If Mrs Foster cannot accept that then she should resign.

Terri Jackson, Bangor, Former DUP delegate to Atkins Constitutional Conference