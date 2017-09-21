Young Irish should think about Adams’ love for Europe, which now wants an army

As one who wants to see people in peace, I cannot understand the politics of Gerry Adams of Sinn Fein, who seems to think the Brits caused many of his problems.

He refuses to admit to the wrongs of IRA terrorism.

He must be aware of the warring history of nations in his beloved European Community.

His Irish nation depends heavily on trade with the Brits and others.

Young Irish people should think over his love for the EC who now want an army they could be conscripted too should they remain.

I heard people say that Southern Ireland should join a new group of independent trading nations arising out of Brexit.

That’s where real national freedom exists.

E. Ann Taggart, Portrush