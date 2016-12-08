5 talking points ahead of Manchester United's clash with Zorya Luhansk

Manchester United take on Zorya Luhansk on Thursday looking to secure a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Here, we take a look at five talking points ahead of the match in Ukraine.

Wayne Rooney

1. UNITED ONLY NEED DRAW BUT VICTORY IS IMPORTANT

Zorya are guaranteed to finish bottom of Group A regardless of the result in Odessa. Only pride is at stake against a United side requiring just a draw to move into the last 32. Jose Mourinho's men could also progress with a defeat if Feyenoord fail to win their match, although the strong 19-man squad selected suggests the Portuguese is not taking any chances. Victory is also important in the wake of a third-straight Premier League draw and seven-match winless run away in Europe, stretching back to last year's Champions League play-offs against Club Brugge.

2. RECORD LOOMS LARGE FOR ROONEY

Wayne Rooney became United's all-time top scorer in UEFA competition against Feyenoord on matchday five. Suspended for Sunday's 1-1 draw at former club Everton, the United skipper is back in the squad for the Group A finale and could make history in Odessa. Rooney is just one goal shy of Sir Bobby Charlton's record haul of 249 for the club, with the match against the little-known Ukrainians looking like a fine chance to equal Charlton's record and even overtake him.

3. BAILLY BACK IN CONTENTION

Of United's four high-profile summer acquisitions, Eric Bailly has arguably been the most impressive. It was a big blow when the Ivorian suffered knee ligament damage in the 4-0 humiliation at Chelsea on October 23, which the defender expected to keep him sidelined for two months. Bailly, though, was fit enough to take his place on the bench at Everton and, having travelled to Ukraine, Mourinho could see fit to bring him back into the fold against Zorya.

4. FOSU-MENSAH IN WITH A SHOT

The 18-year-old defender produced performances that belied his tender years when thrust into the first-team under Louis van Gaal last season. But this term Tim Fosu-Mensah has been in the strange position of rarely featuring in the first team or the under-23s. The Dutchman last started a first-team match when the Ukrainians visited Old Trafford on September 29, but the absence of Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian surely boosts his chances of a start against Zorya.

5. TROUBLE AGAIN IN ODESSA?

Zorya's match is being held at the Stadion Chornomorets in Odessa rather than Luhansk due to the political problems in eastern Ukraine. The previous Group A matches against Fenerbahce and Feyenoord have been marred by violence in the Black Sea city, reportedly started by fans of local club Chornomorets Odessa. Bats, sticks and axes are said to have been used but UEFA moved to downplay security fears, despite United warning its 900-or-so in attendance about the threat of attacks.