Belfast football agent Lee Mudd kicks off New Era

A leading football agent in Northern Ireland has teamed up with a number of former Premier League stars to help ambitious youngsters realise their dreams across the water.

Lee Mudd has joined New Era Global Sports Management Limited in London where he will work alongside the likes of ex-Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand and former West Ham and Wales defender Danny Gabbidon.

Mudd – who has previously negotiated moves for ex-Irish League youngsters Tre Sterling, Josh Robinson, Jordan Stewart, Brett Long and Robbie McDaid – will manage the company’s Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland set-up.

New Era was formed eight years ago by former Crystal Palace and Millwall striker Jamie Moralee and ex-Brighton defender Pete Smith, and the agency works with a host of elite talent, helping them develop their careers.

Their list of clients includes a number of Premier League stars – including Everton and Wales defender Ashley Williams - and also looks after the media profiles of former players including Ferdinand, Dean Saunders, Robbie Savage and Andrew Cole, and ex-Tottenham and Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp.

Belfast agent Mudd admits joining New Era is an exciting challenge as he looks to open more doors for local football talent.

“This is a massive opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to working with the team at New Era,” said Mudd.

“The company is very active in England, Scotland and Wales, but they haven’t really tapped into Northern Ireland and the Republic.

“That’s where I will come in. I will try and identify talent to go across the water, and hopefully I can give them the opportunity to fulfil their ambitions in full-time football.

“We want players to have the best chance of making it in full-time football. Out of the 860 players who were released during the summer in England, only 156 found new clubs. So a lot of players can suddenly fall off the radar, which we want to avoid.

“Last month I helped Robbie McDaid stay in full-time football with a move to York City, and hopefully that can be a springboard for further success in his career.”

Mudd believes New Era’s impressive client portfolio can prove inspiring for any young player trying to make it in the game.

“New Era works with Premier League stars including Ashley Williams, Burnley’s Michael Keane, Leicester City’s Andy King and Crystal Palace’s Jonny Williams, and it is fantastic for some of the younger lads to meet these established players,” he added.

“They are inspired by the stories they hear, and the atmosphere around the company’s London Bridge headquarters is fantastic for any player.”