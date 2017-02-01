Paul Hyland Jnr will once again headline the A McLean Bookmakers ‘Inquisition’ card at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on Saturday night.

Now undefeated in 13 contests, Hyland Jnr sits on the fringe of the British top ten lightweight rankings and knows another good win will take him into single figures and within touching distance for a crack at the British Champion Scotty Cardle.

Hyland - who has been improving with every contest - faces undefeated Karloy Gallovich 8-0 from Budapest - who aims to stay unbeaten himself in what looks like an good match up.

And Hyland’s trainer Paul Hyland Snr is looking for a good showing from his boxer - who is also his son.

“Team Hylo have seen several names fall trough for this show and know the dangers involved in facing an unknown and undefeated prospect at this stage of his career but we feel it will be a statement of intent in his quest to become British Champion,” said the coach.

“And we have see recently with Stephen Ormond’s defeat at the hands of a Hungarian prospect that taking anyone for granted can be a recipe for disaster.

“I feel that Paul has all the tools in his box and is very capable of taking the unbeaten record of Gallovich,” he added.

“And we want Paul to get 2017 off to a flying start and we really want to make a strong push for titles this year.

“Paul has been improving in all his fights to date and we will be looking for him to do the same at the weekend,” added Hyland Snr.

Ronnie ‘The Shark’ Clark aims to bounce back to winning ways following his close British Super Featherweight defeat to Martin Ward in London in November.

He faces Nicaraguan Rafael Castillo - who is now based in Spain.

Tickets can be purchased via telephone order from 07712 473905, across the website at mark@mhdpromotions.com or from the boxers on the bill.