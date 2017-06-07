BOXING: Anthony Cacace gets British and Commonwealth title shot

Anthony Cacace will face Martin Ward for the British and Commonwealth super featherweight titles at Wembley Arena in London on Saturday July 1.

The fight - where Ward will look to retain the Lonsdale belt outright - will come on the Chris Eubank Jr versus Arthur Abraham undercard which will be shown live on ITV PPV.

Cacace - who claimed the BBBoC Celtic title with a knockout win over Ronnie Clark in 2015 - has been subject to a frustrating wait to challenge for the title but will finally get his chance in London.