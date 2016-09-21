BOXING: Ballymena’s Steven Donnelly to turn professional

Ballymena’s Steven Donnelly is in talks with promoters and looks set to join Michael Conlan and Paddy Barnes in the professional ranks.

The All Saints fighter competed for Ireland at the Rio Games in the summer and reached the welterweight quarter-finals. And he now says he wants to leave amateur boxing behind.

“At the minute I’m in negotiations with two American promoters and I still have lots of questions to ask them because it is my career on the line after all.

“If that doesn’t work out then I can go the same route as Paddy Barnes and stay on these shores, but hopefully I will know what I’m doing in the next couple of weeks.

“I’m now looking forward to going pro and I know for a fact that I will be a better pro than I was an amateur,” he added.

““The longer rounds will suit me as you can take your time and settle into the fight,” he added.