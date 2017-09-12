BOXING: Board confirm Carl Frampton is still contracted to McGuigan

Barry McGuigan is still contracted as Carl Frampton’s manager, the British Boxing Board of Control has confirmed.

Frampton claimed last week he was a “free agent”, but the sports governing body said yesterday it holds an official contract between the two parties.

It’s unclear whether this contract must be mutually terminated before Frampton can step back into the ring.

A spokesman for the board said the organisation regarded the resolution between the pair as a “private matter”.

He added that any dispute between the two must be brought to the board before any legal proceedings.

It is also believed that Cyclone Promotions, which is owned by the McGuigan family, has a promotional contract with Frampton.

Frampton resigned as a director of Cyclone Promotions just before his last scheduled fight in July, which was controversially cancelled when his opponent suffered injuries after he slipped in the shower.