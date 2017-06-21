BOXING: Brendan Irivne and Kurt Walker are guaranteed bronze at Europeans

Belfast’s Brendan Irvine went through at the European Championships in the Ukraine on Wednesday to guarantee Ireland a second bronze medal.

Thee Wee Rooster took on Spain’s Gabriel Escobar - a silver medalist at the European U22s earlier this year - in the quarter-finals and came out on top.

Irvine will take on English youngster Niall Farrell, who earlier defeated double Olympian and EU bronze medalist Manuel Cappai, in the semi finals on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier on Wednesday Liburn’s Kurt Walker guaranteed himself a bantamweight bronze, while Sean McComb was very unlucky to lose in the light welterweight quarter-finals.