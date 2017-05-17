BOXING: Carl Frampton called out by Super-featherweight rival

Bryan Vazquez would love a Belfast showdown with Carl Frampton this summer.

Eyebrows were raised when Frampton was reclassified in the WBA rankings, moving from featherweight to super featherweight and entering the 130lbs ladder at number two.

And now the organisation’s number one boxer has now come out to say that he is willing to face ‘The Jackal,’ with the winner going on to face WBA champion Jezreel Corrales.

And 29 year old Vazquez said he is “ready, willing and able to meet Frampton this summer in Belfast in either July or August.”

“Let’s make this fight happen Frampton. We are the two highest ranking contenders by the WBA at 130lbs.”

“We both want a shot at the current champion, who will be defending his title in July against a guy with a dozen losses Robinson Castellanos.”

“Let’s make this fight happen in Ireland,” he added.