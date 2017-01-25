BOXING: Carl Frampton enjoying life at featherweight

Four pounds does not seem like much but Carl Frampton is delighted he has made the move up to Featherweight after struggling to make weight for his super-bantamweight clashes.

Frampton - at super-bantamweight - saw off the challenge of Scott Quigg in Manchester last February - to claim the WBA and IBF World titles = but decided after that, that he had to move up foour pounds to featherweight.

“I’m in better spirits and hated fight week at super-bantamweight.

“It was a slog but now I’m enjoying it more and you’re going to see even better performances because of that,” he said.

“I think I can go up another weight too - become a world champion at that weight and I go down as a three-weight world champion, the only ever Irishman to do that, and then you’re talking about the hall of fame and that’s a big deal.

“I am trying to build a legacy and to do that you have to fight in America and take these risky fights. I am enjoying boxing again and that will show in Vegas.”