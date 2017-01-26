BOXING: Carl Frampton is at the top of his game says Barry McGuigan

Barry McGuigan believes Carl Frampton is at the top of his game before he faces Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Frampton - the WBA world featherweight world champion goes into a rematch with Santa Cruz after taking the belt from the Mexican in New York at the end of July.

It will be ‘The Jackal’s’ first fight at the MGM Grand Arena and former WBA World McGuigan says Frampton is now fighting in the areans that his talent deserves.

“I said Carl had the ability to go all the way, and certain people in the game laughed,” McGuigan said.

“It’s childish and frivolous to now laugh at them because it’s pointless. We just want to win.

“I always had belief that he would do this and thankfully I was right.

Frampton’s points victory in July was the first defeat of Santa Cruz’s career, with several publications including Ring Magazine and ESPN naming Frampton as the fighter of 2016.

“The pinnacle of the fight game is headlining the strip and that’s what Carl is doing. This is where he deserves to be,” said McGuigan.

Frampton saw off Santa Cruz on points the first time they met and he knows he has to win this to stay relevant in the featherweight division.

But McGuigan believes the Mexican - who is a three weight world champion - will not hear the final bell.

“If Santa Cruz wants to win this fight he’s got to put pressure on Carl and he’s got to overwhelm him. But by doing that he’s putting himself in the firing zone and I really do think if he does that then Carl will knock him out.”