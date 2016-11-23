BOXING: Carl Frampton looking to stop Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas

Carl Frampton is going through his paces in London as he gets ready for his massive WBA Featherweight title defence against Leo Santa Cruz in 2017.

Frampton and Santa Cruz will clash in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on January 28 after their ‘Fight of the Year’ contender in New York at the end of July.

That night Frampton won the fight on points and he is looking forward to sharing the ring with three weight World champion Santa Cruz.

“ It will be a tough fight but I believe I will beat him again, And I think I will knock him out this time,” he added.

“If I do a few things a little bit differently I believe I can get him out of there.

“But the first fight was probably the best performance of my career, but there is more to come from me and I think I will knock nim out,” said Frampton.

And ‘The Jackal’ is hoping that 2017 is another fantastic career after a very good 2016.

“This year has been a big year for me as I had the Scott Quigg fight.

“It was a good win for me but the fight wasn’t great.

“I brought loads of people to Manchester for that night and it is an atmosphere I will always remember.

“And New York was special. To beat a three weight world champion was huge for me and it is something I will always remember for the rest of my days

“The rematch was in the contract - so it had to happen - but I am happy to give it to him.

“He gave me the shot when he was the champion and I took the belt off him.

“I am looking forward to the rematch. It is going to be a tough fight again but he can’t do anything differently from the first fight.

“In the 30 odd fights he has had, he has always fought the one way. I believe I will defend my title in Las Vegas,” said Frampton.

Meanwhile Katie Taylor has vowed to fight back from her Rio heartbreak as she prepares to launch her professional career at Wembley on Saturday.

“It was heartbreaking to lose in Riot. It’s been a disappointing year but I’ve also had some great performances too, people haven’t talked about them, but it hasn’t been all bad.”