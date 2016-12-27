Search

BOXING: Carl Frampton named ESPN’s top boxer 0f 2016

Carl Frampton on his way to victory against Leo Santa Cruz in New York

Belfast’s Carl Frampton has been named as ESPN’s top boxer of 2016.

‘The Jackal’ wins the US-based broadcaster’s award after a year when saw him defeat the previously unbeaten Leo Santa Cruz to win the WBA featherweight title and unify the super-bantamweight division by beating Scott Quigg in Manchester in February.

ESPN Senior Writer Dan Rafael said: “No other fighter in 2016 scored such an impressive combination of victories in high-profile bouts against elite opponents - in multiple divisions on the road - with one of them a contender for fight of the year.”

Frampton will fight Santa Cruz again in Las Vegas on January 28, beat off competition for the award from a list of fighters who included Manny Pacquiao, Andre Ward and Terence Crawford.